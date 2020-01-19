Nirbhaya’s father,”We aren’t as large-hearted as Sonia Gandhi”

Responding to senior lawyer Indira Jaising on her suggestion to Nirbhaya’s parents to pardon the culprits of their daughter like Sonia Gandhi did to Rajiv Gandhi assassins, Nirbhaya’s father said his family isn’t as “large-hearted” as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Indira Jaising is known for her stand against death sentence by any court. Nirbhaya’s father also demanded an apology from Jaising and tweeted she should be ‘ashamed’ for suggesting pardon for gang rapists.”She (Jaising) is a woman herself. She should be ashamed of making such comments and apologize to Nirbhaya’s mother,” he was quoted by PTI.

In a tweet on Friday, Jaising said while she fully identifies with the pain of Nirbhaya’s mother, she urges her “to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not (did not) want the death penalty for her”

