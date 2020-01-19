‘Rahul Gandhi could never be Savarkar’: Smriti Irani gives befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Smriti Irani came down heavily at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Veer Savarkar.

” Rahul Gandhi recently said – I will not apologise, I am not Rahul Savarkar. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi today that even after your 10 generations you will not be able to match the courage of Savarkar,” said Smriti Irani in Varanasi.

“It is the same Congress, which put Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Jai Prakash Narayan into the jail during the Emergency but left smuggler Karim Lala out in the open,” she said.

Earlier while addressing a rally Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that he will never apologise as his name is not Rahul Savarkar.