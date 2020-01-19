RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat,”Every Indian is a Hindu,finding unity in diversity is Hindutva”

Delivering his thesis lecture on the subject,’Future of India, from RSS perspective’ the right-wing cadre organizations chief Mohan Bhagwat said to accept the core idea of unity in diversity is true Hindutva.

Delivering his speech at Bareli, Ruhelkhand University he said “when RSS cadres say that India belongs to Hindus and the country is home to 130 Crore Hindus, it doesn’t mean that RSS strives to evict or convert other religions or languages in the country. In fact, to find unity in diversity is true Hindutva”.

“RSS has a deep respect for the constitution of India and wants it to be as the focal point of power”, he added.