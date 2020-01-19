Setback to Congress:No State can refrain from implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act, says Congress leader

Giving shock to Congress and other opposition parties ho were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment ct passed by the union government, a senior Congress leader has come supporting the CAA. Supreme Court lawyer and veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal has made it clear that no state can refrain from implementing the CAA. He said doing this will be unconstitutional.

” If the CAA is passed no state can say ‘I will not implement it’. It is not possible and is unconstitutional. You can oppose it, you can pass a resolution in the Assembly and ask the central government to withdrew it”, said Sibal while addressing the Kerala Literature Festival.

” But constitutionally saying I won’t implement it going to be problematic and going to create more difficulties”, sadi the former union minister.