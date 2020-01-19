Shabana Azmi badly hurt by car crash yesterday, Javed Akhtar unhurt

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi is reportedly suffering a broken nose and head injury in yesterday’s car crash. The incident happened yesterday afternoon when the car she was traveling crashed with a truck in Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Mumbai police have registered an FIR against the car driver.

Javed Akhtar, the popular lyricist was also present in the accident scene and was reported earlier to be in the same car with his wife Shabana Azmi. In reality, Javed Akhtar was in another car closely following the family in the expressway. When the accident occurred he soon reached the spot and accompanied his wife to the hospital.

Shabana Azmi is recovering fast as per hospital reports. Several Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Tabbu, Satheesh Kaushik and Shankar Mahadevan visited the injured veteran at the hospital.