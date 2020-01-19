Union minister reveals number of refugees given Indian Citizenship

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman disclosed the number of refugees from three neighbouring countries who got citizenship during the last six years.

“In the last six years, as many as 2838 Pakistani refugees, 914 Afghanistan refugees, 172 Bangladeshi refugees including Muslims have been given Indian citizenship. From 1964 to 2008, more than 4,00,000 Tamils (from Sri Lanka) have been given Indian citizenship,” Sitharaman said at ‘Programme on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019’.

“Till 2014, over 566 Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were given Indian citizenship. During 2016-18 under Modi government, around 1595 Pakistani migrants and 391 Afghanistani Muslims were given Indian citizenship,” she added.

The minister further said, “It was also during the same period in 2016, that Adnan Sami was given Indian citizenship, this is an example. Giving citizenship to Taslima Nasreen is another example.”