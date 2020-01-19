WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones: Know the reason

The social media messaging app WhatsApp owned by Facebook will stop working on some of the smartphones soon. This has announced by the social media app.

As per the announcement the Apple iPhone users who have not upgraded to a new version of the operating system will be in trouble. The WhatsApp will stop working on iOS 8 device from February 1,2020.

So all iPhone users will need to upgrade to iOS 9 or later to use WhatsApp.

” On iOS 8, you can no longer create new accounts or re verify existing accounts. For the better experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS available on your phones”, informed WhatsApp.

Also smartphones that uses Android version of 2.3.7 and older version will also no longer be able to create new account nor reverifty existing accounts. They can only use whatsApp till February 1,2020.