Wrestling: Indian wrestlers win 7 medals at Rome Ranking Series

In wrestling, India wrestlers has won 7 medals at the Rome Ranking Series. Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya claimed gold medals in the tournament .

The 25-year-old Bajrang staged a comeback to secure a 4-3 win against USA’s Jordan Michael Oliver in the summit showdown of the 65kg freestyle category. The 23-year-old Ravi bagged the gold after defeating Kazakhstan’s Nurbolat Abdualiyev 12-2 in his final 61 kg category bout.

Earlier, Vinesh Phogat won a gold and Anshu Malik a silver in the women’s competition. In Greco-roman, Gurpreet Singh won a gold in 82 kg category. Sunil Kumar settled for a silver in 97 kg category while Sajan Bhanwal got a bronze in the 77 kg category.