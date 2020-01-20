26-year-old teacher elopes with 14-year-old student

In a strange story of love, a school teacher aged 26 has eloped with her student aged 14. The incident took place in Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The Gujarat police has launched a search operation to find out the teacher and student.

The father of the boy has filed a complaint with the police. He accused that the teacher has seduced his son and taken away with her. The teacher and student were reported missing from Friday. As per him, the teacher was intimate with the boy for around a year.

The Gandhinagar police has registered a FIR under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code.