Royal Enfield launched BS 6 version of Himalaya: Know the price, specification and features

The BS 6 version of Royal Enfield Himalayan was launched by Royal Enfield. This is the first major update of the popular Indian off-road bike.

Royal Enfield has added a Switchable ABS feature to its bike. This new Switchable ABS will allow the rear wheel to lock, and lets the rider drift when riding off-road. The new version of the off-rider comes with a ‘Hazard Switch’. This warns the other riders in its proximity in case of a red flag. The new motorcycle will also come with an improved side-stand that will make parking on any kind of terrains easier.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan will be available in three colours, including two dual tone colours – Lake Blue and Rock Red, adding to the existing portfolio of Snow White, Granite Black, Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey.

The new Royal Enfield Himalaya is powered by a 411cc single-cylinder fuel-injected petrol engine mated to a 5-speed transmission. The older version could produce maximum power of 24.3bhp and maximum torque at 32Nm. The figures for the BS 6 variant is yet to be announced.

The motorcycle comes with a 3 year warranty and will be available across all Royal Enfield stores in India starting at Rs. 186,811 (ex-showroom) for the Snow White and Granite colours. The Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey are available for ?189,565 (ex-showroom) and the newly introduced dual tone colours Rock Red and Lake Blue will be available at ?191,401 (ex-showroom).