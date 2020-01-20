Actress Rupsa Saha’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Actress Rupsa Saha became famous on social media. She made a huge fan following in a very short time. She is so famous on Youtube. Her youtube videos are getting viral.

Full name of this young and hot model is Rupsa Saha Chowdhury. She is also famous with a name Bong Crash on the internet.She is Bengali model. As we all know, Bengali girls look so beautiful.

She is so young now. Her age is almost 25 years old (in 2018). She has just started her career and become so famous. She didn’t marry yet.