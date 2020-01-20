After 88 years, Police to patrol on horses in Mumbai

Mumbai will get a mounted police unit for traffic and crowd control post a gap of 88 years, and the horses will be deployed on duty after taking part in the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday.

Deshmukh said the mounted police unit, which would patrol the streets of the bustling metropolis, was disbanded in 1932 due to growing vehicular traffic.Today Mumbai police has modern jeeps and motorcycles.

However, it was felt a mounted police unit would be useful for crime patrol in crowded areas. Accordingly, for the first time since Independence, Mumbai will have mounted police unit,” he told reporters at a press conference.