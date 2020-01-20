Demi Rose sets the temperature high by sharing her bikini pics: See pics

Model and actress Demi Rose has set the internet on fire with her latest photo. Demi Rose always keep her fans and followers happy by sharing her hot pictures has again shared a breathtaking photo of her.

Demi Rose has shared another picture of her wearing an XXX-tra small string bikini.Demi Rose posted the picture from Laguna Beach, California wearing a salmon pink coloured bikini that left nothing to the imagination.

The high-rise two-piece bikini showed ample cleavage and her butt curve while she pulled her the strings of her bikini high. She left her hair in beachy waves and had muted makeup done. She shared two pictures in a post that she captioned with: “Just enjoying my day… hbu?”