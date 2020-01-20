First-look poster of Amitabh Bacchan movie Jhund out,Teaser trailer to launch tommorow

Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bacchan just keeps on proving age is merely a number. The actor who was hospitalized two months ago is gearing up for the release of his next movie Jhund, now in pre-release queue-up.

The first look poster of the movie was released on Monday,20 th of January. Amitabh on his twitter handle posted the first look poster of Jhund.In the poster, he is seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, turned away from the camera on-looking a messed-up football ground near a slum. From the poster, it could be outlined that his character is related to the well-fare of the football game.

Amitabh Bacchan will be depicting the character of a football coach who strives for the upliftment of football in slum areas. The film is based on the true-life story of Vijay Barse-the founder of slum soccer, who dedicated his life in search of football talents in slum areas. The teaser trailer of Jhund will release tomorrow.