Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. The rising crude oil prices, sustained foreign fund outflows and the rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and North Africa weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.07 and then again slipped down to 71.12 registering a loss of 4 paise against the Us dollar. The Indian rupee has ended trading at 71.08 against US dollar on Friday.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which gauges the strength of US currency against a basket of six currencies has rose by 0.07% to reach at 97.70.