India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable K-4 ballistic missile

India on Sunday successfully test-fired 3,500 km strike range nuclear capable submarine-launched K-4 ballistic missile off Andhra Pradesh coast. The missile under development by DRDO will be equipped on indigenous INS Arihant-class nuclear-powered submarines of Navy, news agency ANI quoted government sources.

K-4 is a nuclear capable intermediate-range submarine-launched ballistic missile. It is being development by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will be equipped on the Arihant-class submarines. The missile has a maximum range of about 3500 km.

Earlier in December last year, India had also successfully conducted a night trial of its indigenously developed nuclear capable Prithvi-2 missile as part of a user trial for the armed forces from a test range in Odisha coast.

The flight test of the surface-to-surface missile was carried out barely a fortnight after two back-to-back trials of the Prithvi-2 were conducted successfully at night from the same base on November 20.