“Kerala will not implement any act backed by RSS”,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday slammed the Center over the amended Citizenship Act. Terming the act unconstitutional, Pinarayi Vijayan said that any act in the country should be constitutional, adding that Kerala will not implement any act that has RSS behind it. “PM Modi gave lame excuse that NRC was not even discussed. But Home Minister Amit Shah had made clear that it’ll be implemented across the country,” Vijayan said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, on the other hand, said the amended citizenship law was the subject of the central list and not a state subject and therefore it will have to be implemented. “There is no way other than implementing the act. It will have to be implemented under (Article) 254,” Khan told reporters in response to a question on some states refusing to implement the new law.

He said everyone should understand “one’s own jurisdiction”. “You may give your arguments by using your intellect, you have the right to challenge it in the Supreme Court but citizenship act is the subject of Union List and not a state subject,” he said after addressing a programme at a private university in Jaipur.

Khan said people can be adamant about their opinion but cannot go beyond the boundary of law. The Kerala government earlier this week moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, seeking to declare it violative of the principles of equality, freedom and secularism enshrined in the Constitution. On Friday, Khan criticised the Left government for approaching the apex court against the CAA without informing him and said he may seek a report from it about the move.