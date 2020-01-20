Opposition MP’s trousers fall down while anti-CAA speech : Video

In a bizarre event the trousers of a opposition party MP fell down while he was delivering a speech. The incident took place in Bihar.

Ashfaque Karim, the Rajya Sabha MP of RJD was faced with this embarrassing moment. Ashfaque Karim was addressing a gathering against CAA in Bihar’s Araria his pants accidentally fell off, sending the audience into fits of laughter. Despite the embarrassment, Karim continues his speech against the law unfazed.

“Everybody knows that the law pertains to people who came to India prior to December 31, 2014, except Muslims. The government, through this law, will grant citizenship to everyone except Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh,” Karim said.