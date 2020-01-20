PM Modi to interact with students during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ today

PM Narendra Modi will on Monday interact with students, teachers, and parents during his ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ programme.

The third edition of Prime Minister’s interaction programme with school students ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi at 11 am.

During the programme, PM Modi will answer the questions and interact with selected students about how they can beat examination stress.

Around 2,000 students are participating from all over India in the programme.

“The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov launched a ‘short essay’ competition on five different themes for students of classes 9 to 12 for the programme,” a government press release said.

Among all the students attending the event, 1,050 have been selected through an essay competition.