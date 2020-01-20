See the funny video of an elephant entering a hotel lobby: Watch Video

A funny video of a wild elephant entering a busy hotel is roaming around internet. The bizarre incident took place in Sri Lanka. The video was shared on micro blogging website by a user.

The elephant can be seen walking around the lobby of the hotel and is busy in inspecting each item in the lobby with its trunk. Within a few seconds, it slowly ventures out another room and curiously tries to grab a lamp kept on a desk. The elephant’s calm way of wandering around has amused netizens.

“Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk,” the caption of the video says.

The video was posted on January 19. Till now the video has has garnered over 2 million views and more than 1.2 lakh likes.