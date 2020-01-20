See the scary video of an angry elephant charging towards a truck

A video of a wild elephant charging towards a truck is becoming viral on the social media. The scary video was posted on social media by Michael Dwyer.

The video shows an angry elephant running towards a truck. The driver tries to reverse the vehicle while screaming in fear. A few moments later, the elephant rams onto the bonnet of the vehicle shoving its tusks and ripping it.

Terrifying chase down y’day by angry Karnataka elephant, rips off truck bonnet with tusks ?@jrendell? ?@tunkuv? pic.twitter.com/TkffCMvGZw — Michael Dwyer (@MikeDwyerMike) January 16, 2020

“Terrifying chase down y’day by angry Karnataka elephant, rips off truck bonnet with tusks,” Michael Dwyer captioned the video.

Another Twitter user revelaed the place where this incident took place. According to the user the incident was shot at Nagarhole National Park in Karnataka.Posted on January 16, the video has received over 6,000 views.