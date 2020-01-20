“States do not require Governor post”,says Sitaram Yechury

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said that states did not require the post of Governor. While stating that the governors should function as per the Constitution, he added that it is high time to think about the relevance of the post of the state governor. Yechury made the statement while addressing the media after the CPM central committee meeting.

Yechury added that the party leaders will conduct an awareness programme about the Citizenship Amendment Act by visiting houses. The leaders will also explain the problems associated with the National Population Register to the public.