Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended trading in red. The domestic equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading lowering by 1 percentage.

The BSE Sensex ended trading at 41,529 registering a loss of 416 points or 1%. The NSE Nifty has settled trading at 12,224 lower by 128 points or 1%. The overall market breadth was negative as around 1580 shares closed lower and 950 ended higher on BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Power Grid, Bharati Infratel, Gail India, ITC, Asian paints, Dr.Reddy’s Labs and BPCL.

The top losers in the market were Zee Entertainments, Reliance Industries, Coal India, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and HCL Technologies.