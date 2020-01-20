Sukhoi-Cobra fighter jets loaded with Brahmos started patrolling Indian Ocean

Su-30 MKI fighter jets armed with hypersonic Brahmos missiles started patrolling the Indian ocean. Patrolling is to keep-off Chinese and Pakistan’s increasing dominance in the region. The first squadron of Su-30 fighter jets was ceremonially flagged off from Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur base on Monday.

The Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshall Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhaduariya were present during the occasion. The Indian ocean patrol fleet of Su-30 fighters are named ‘Tiger sharks’ and is the 12 th such fleet. The other 11 squadrons are already deployed near Pakistan and China’s border with India.

Russian made Su-30 fighter jets are known for its quick vertical climb and is known in defense world as the ‘Cobra’ among fighter jets, due to its ability to avert threats during aerial dogfights.