Supreme Court issues notice to Yogi Adityanath Govt

Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over changing the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj. The notice was issued while the top court was hearing a public interest litigation that challenged the name change.

In 2018, the Yogi government had announced the name change in view of the Ardh Kumbh Mela. Allahabad was named in 1575 by Mughal Emperor Akbar, who called it Illahabas meaning the abode of God. Before Allahabad, the region was known as Prayag. Apart from Allahabad, the name changing spree also included other towns. While Allahabad became Prayagraj, Farah Town station near Mathura and Mughalsarai junction were earlier renamed after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.