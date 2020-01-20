Union government issued travel advisory: Details inside

Ministry of Health has issued a travel advisory for all passengers visiting China. The travel advisory was issued amid Coronavirus outbreak in China.

The ministry in a statement urged all Indian nationals visiting China to follow some simple health measures.

‘ An infection with a novel coronavirus has been reported from China. As on January 11,2020, 41 confirmed cases have been reported so far, of which one has died. The clinical symptoms are mainly fever with a few patients having difficulty in breathing. Mode of transmissions is unclear. So far there is little evidence of significant human to human transmission’, said the advisory.