Corona virus outbreak claims 4 lives in China,South Korea in high alert as fatal virus detected

A highly fatal modified version of Coronavirus is spreading panic in China. The Coronavirus is getting evolved to get stronger and resistant to almost all drugs present today. The shops, offices, and schools remain shut to minimize the spread of the highly contagious lethal virus. The symptoms of the disease are similar to SARS(Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) virus causing acute flu-like illness accompanied by high fever.

The Virus footprint was first detected in Wuhan province and the authorities readily sprung to alert and stepped up screening processes. Four persons earlier detected and quarantined have died. Airports are in high alert as China enters its busiest annular phase of tourism.

Meanwhile, Korean peninsula(North and South Korea) is busy screening each and everyone crossing the border with China. Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and other countries and regions with extensive travel links to China are also enacting stricter screening measures. Thailand detected two cases among Chinese travelers and South Korean and Japan have reported one each.An Indian woman, identified only by the name Preethi has also tested positive in virus screening.

At least three US airports have started screening incoming airline passengers from central China.