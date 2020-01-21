5 persons including 4 teachers arrested for forcing minor student to watch porn and gang raping her

The Maharashtra police has arrested five persons including two teachers for gang raping a minor girl student. The shocking incident took place in Nanded district of Maharashtra.

The police has arrested principal, headmaster, two teachers and a lady cook associated with the midday meal programme of school were arrested under various charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

As per police, tow teachers of the school lured a class 6 student to a room under the pretext of showing her a video of cultural programme and locked her up in the room. And then forced her to watch porn movie and then raped her.

The incident took place two months ago but the complaint was lodged on january 18. Earlier the parents complained this to the school principal but he did not take any action.