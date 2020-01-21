Actress Disha Patani reveals how she ”destroys” her sugar craving

Actress Disha Patani admits she loves sugar. She has revealed the one snack that fills her up and also “destroys my sugar craving”.”As an artiste, I really believe in fitness, not just because I have to look a certain way, but as a person I really enjoy a lot of physical activities. I always look for options and stuff that I can eat that will help me and my health,” Disha said.

“I love sugar. I love chocolates. I have my cheat days. But when I am not cheating, I am always looking for some sort of a snack that will fill me up and will also kind of destroy my sugar craving. I love apples. It is such a wholesome fruit,” she said at an event of Washington Apples here on Monday.

The “Baaghi 2″ actress often takes to Instagram to post fitness-related videos and photos.”Health is a lifestyle. It is not something that you can do for a day or week or month. I always look for substitutes, which can remove the junk food that we all love,” she said.