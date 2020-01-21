Big Brother Box-Office Collection: Mohanlal starrer crosses 10 crore in 4 days

Malayalam film ‘Big Brother’ starring Mohanlal was released on January 16. The film directed by veteran director Siddique was opened to mixed reviews from the part of audience and critics.

But now the makers has announced the first four days world wide collection reports. Amid negative reviews the film was able to gross Rs.10.50 crores in just four days.

Big Brother has a huge supporting cast featuring Siddique (actor), Honey Rose, Anoop Menon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sarjano Khalid, Mirnaa Menon, Devan, John Vijay, Irshad and others. Apart from Arbaaz, Bollywood actors Chetan Hansraj and Asif Basra are also part of the cast.

Big Brother is the third film in which Siddique has directed Mohanlal in, the others being Vietnam Colony and Ladies and Gentleman.