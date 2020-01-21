Bus driver, cleaner arrested for molesting mentally-challenged girl

A bus driver and cleaner have been arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly molesting a mentally-challenged school girl.Mohan Patil, Police Officer, Santacruz Police Station told a news agency that the incident occurred last month when the survivor’s mother was not in India. She naratted her ordeal when her mother came back and later the family members registered a complaint against the bus driver and cleaner on January 14.

The accused were identified as 29-year-old Shiv Prasad Yadav (bus cleaner) and 26-year-old Sandeep Mishra (driver), who molested the girl while she was alone in the bus. The police officials added that the incident occurred on December 19 last year, while the victim was returning home from school.

As per the complaint, the accused person removed the victim’s clothes and inserted a water bottle in her private parts. During the preliminary investigation in the matter, the bus driver revealed that the cleaner used to show objectionable photos to the girls and boys travelling in the school bus.