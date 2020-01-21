Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyyar slams Modi govt,”Look at these cowards, 31 going to Jammu and only 5 to Kashmir” :

Addressing a press meet at Malappuram Kerala, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyyar slammed the Modi government on the new Citizenship law and ridiculed the much-hyped visit of 36 Union ministers to Jammu and Kashmir.

After aiming at the center on the new Citizenship amendments Mani Shankar pivoted to the proposed ministerial visit of union ministers to Jammu and Kashmir to spread awareness of the efforts of BJP led NDA government meet people and exchange ideas on the possibilities in the region. He said, “They are sending 36 union ministers to Jammu and Kashmir. But, look at these cowards, 31 are going to Jammu and only five to Kashmir.”Aiyyar added and who are they going to talk in Kashmir? To the former Chief Ministers? They can’t. They are all in jail. Farooq Abdullah is in jail. Omar Abdullah is in jail. Mehbooba (Mufti) is in jail. Whom are they going to talk to?”.Recently a human right organization had raised alarm pointing most of the homes in Kashmir are without men and children now. Internet is partially restored in the erstwhile state, now a Union territory.

The visit is widely seen as a propaganda visit to highlight the achievements and plans of the development of the Union government in the region. Jammu is a predominantly Hindu populated area while Kashmir is of Muslim majority.