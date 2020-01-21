Conor McGregor KO’s ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on octagon floor in just 40 seconds

After his defeat at the ‘bear hugging hands’ of Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, Conor McGregor- the former UFC champion had stayed off the octagon ring for more than a year. The ‘Notorious’ Irish man returned to the Octagon with a bang yesterday technically Knocking Out Cerrone ‘The Cowboy’ in just 40 seconds. Repeated shoulder shots from ‘Notorious’ appeared to break his opponent’s nose within five seconds of the bout starting. Within 40 sec, the match was called off by referee as Cerrone’s left eye started to bleed.

The Irish bout machine, Conor McGregor is dreaded for his intimidating behavior in and off the ring. A much talked about the come-back match last October with the defending Champion, Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov, left Conor flying across the ring corners with the powerful Russian grappler throwing and grappling Conor to several locks eventually making him submit. But after the match, an emotionally charged Khabib attacked Conor and his teammates responding to the slurs spit out by the Irish man. Khabib’s price money was revoked following the incident.

Conor McGregor apologized to Khabib after the match and a year later yesterday a much tamed Irish fury was on display.