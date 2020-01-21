Dubai Duty Free Raffle: Indian expat wins $1 million

An Indian expat and a Jordanian expat has won $1 million each at the Dubai Duty Free Raffle.

Mohammed.A.K., an Indian expat who works in UAE as a technical manager for a construction company a has won the Millennium Millionaire Series 321 on Tuesday.

Mohammed who lives in Abu Dhabi for the last 20 years has bought five tickets of the rafle. The ticket number 3644 has made him richer by $ 1 million.

Mohammad Darweesh, a Jordanian national from Amman has also won $ 1 million.

Another Indian named Aneesh Chacko, from Kerala has won a Moto Guzzi Milano motorbike (Grey Gloss) in Series 395 with ticket number 0327.