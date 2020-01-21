Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar.

As per the market experts the weak opening of the Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee. The easing crude oil prices and weak performance of US dollar against the other global currencies has supported Indian rupee’s fall.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.17 and then slipped down against to 71.19 registering a loss of 8 paise against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.11 against the US dollar on Monday.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies has slipped down by 0.05% to reach at 97.56.