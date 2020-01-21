Groom’s father elopes with bride’s mother,Parent trap cancels the wedding

It is said ‘love is blind’ and also eyesight declines with age. In a bizarre incident of blind love, parents who were to guide their ‘mature kids’ to the aisle eloped leaving their kids bedazzled. The dire situation happened at Surat, Gujrat

The twisted turn of events unfolded just weeks before the couple, from Surat city in Gujarat, were to tie the knot in February. The groom’s father, 48, and the bride’s mother, 46, are reported to be missing for 10 days now. As the Bride and Groom all of a sudden had become lawful brother and sister, the wedding has been called off.

It is reported that both families were neighbors and the eloped pair knew each other since the time they were in school. “They knew each other since they lived in the same society. Some of their close friends informed us after they eloped that they had a relationship in the past too,” said one of the relatives. Family circles believe the elevated closeness at the time of arranging their kid’s wedding rekindled the romance

The woman’s husband is a diamond artisan, and the groom’s father with whom she eloped works as a textile businessman and deals in property.