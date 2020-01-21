Happy news for “Duke” lovers ; KTM announces a huge discount of Rs 1 Lakh for this model

As per reports, KTM providing a huge discount on KTM 790 Duke. It is to be noted that the KTM 790 Duke can be purchased at a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh. Yes, you read it right. KTM 790 Duke was launched in India in September 2019 for an introductory price of Rs 8,63,945 (ex-showroom, India). The motorcycle is available in Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Surat, Pune, Bengaluru and Guwahati. In the Indian market, KTM 790 Duke is up against the likes of Triumph Street Triple, Yamaha MT-09, Kawasaki Z900 and Ducati Monster 821.

KTM 790 Duke is powered by a 799 cc, LC8c, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8-valve, DOHC engine which churns out 103 bhp and 87 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The newly-launched superbike boasts of four ride modes i.e. Sport, Street, Rain and Track. However, the automaker has not yet revealed the top speed of 790 Duke.

The motorcycle comes equipped with a chromium-molybdenum steel frame with a cast-aluminium subframe. While KTM 790 Duke has 43 mm open-cartridge WP upside-down front forks with 140 mm travel, the rear gets a WP shock absorber with 150 mm travel. Also, there are 17-inch cast aluminium wheels, with a 300 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is a Bosch 9.1 MP two-channel ABS that includes cornering ABS and Supermoto ABS.

KTM 790 Duke also comes equipped with 9-level traction control, launch control, wheelie control, slipper clutch, and quickshifter. There’s a six-axis IMU-based 9-level traction control with lean-angle sensitivity, cornering ABS with Supermoto mode, engine brake control, launch and wheelie control, and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

KTM 790 Duke has a multifunctional dashboard with full-colour TFT display. It also features an LED headlight with LED DRLs. The naked superbike comes with a tapered aluminium handlebar, which can be adjusted in four positions on the triple clamp and rotated in three more positions. The middle-weight motorcycle sports a die-cast, open-lattice swingarm.

It is worth mentioning here that the KTM 790 Duke comes to India in limited numbers. As of now, the bike remains BS4 compliant. The middleweight motorcycle is locally assembled at the Bajaj-Chakan facility. The bike does not support Bluetooth connectivity. However, bikers can avail the feature via Power Parts.