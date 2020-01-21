DH Latest NewsNEWSIndia

Horse mount police begins patrolling Mumbai streets after 88 years,There uniform is surely a brow raiser

Jan 21, 2020, 08:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Maratha spirits are soaring with the horse mount Police started patrolling the streets after a gap of 88 years. Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra designed the uniform for horse mount police, which in reality looks like old Maratha warriors seen in TV serials and Bollywood movies.

However, the uniform is gathering mixed response in the social media with some terming it reminds them of colonial rule and others whining the uniform will not suit the hot humid climate of coastal Maharashtra. The uniform is essentially a short Sherwani with heavy embroidery works. Shoulders of the Sherwani has a broad badge. To top it all, a Maratha headgear or Pagdi decorating the head will give a royal aura to the rider.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close