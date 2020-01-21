‘ India becoming a secular nation after partition has made CAA necessary’: Hindu Mahasabha chief

The Hindu Mahasabha chief Chakrapani has came in supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the Indian Parliament. He said that India becoming a secular republic has made the CAA necessary.

“Had we not chosen to become a secular republic and instead become a Hindu nation, there would have been no need for a CAA today,”said Chakrapani.

” Has India been a Hindu nation post-partition, India would not need legislation like CAA”, added the Hindu Mahasabha leader.

The remark of Hindu Mahasabha leader came amid nationwide protest against the CAA and NRC by opposition parties. But the union government made it clear that it will not withdrew the act.