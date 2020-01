India Vs New Zealand: Sanju Samson replaces Shikhar Dhawan

Wicketkeeper batsman form Kerala Sanju Samson has included in the T20 squad of India for the coming New Zealand tour. Sanju will replace Shikhar Dhawan who was injured during the third ODI against Australia.

The BCCI has announced the changes in the squads for ODI and T20I. Prithvi Shah is called back in the ODI squad.

#INDvsNZ India’s T20I squad:Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur pic.twitter.com/QEqyqXZ11n — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav