Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma trolls Yuzvendra Chahal by sharing his shirtless photo

Jan 21, 2020, 10:20 am IST
A day after leading India’s successful chase against Australia to seal a series win in Bengaluru with his 29th ODI century, Rohit Sharma was in the mood for some fun as he trolled teammate and close friend Yuzvendra Chahal on Twitter. Rohit Sharma tweeted a photo of wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson along with a shirtless picture of Yuzvendra Chahal, tagged the leg-spinner and wrote: “Best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!!”

Yuzvendra Chahal simply replied saying “The rock” along with a flurry of emojis. For the uninitiated, “The Rock” was Dwayne Johnson’s ring name in his wrestling days.

