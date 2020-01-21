DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Major junction in Dubai will be closed for three months

Jan 21, 2020, 10:07 pm IST
The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai has announced that a major junction in the city will be closed for three months. The RTA announced that it will open a a traffic diversion at the intersection of Ibn Battuta Street at Discovery Gardens in Dubai on Friday, January 24.

” RTA will open on Friday 24th January a traffic diversion at the intersection of Ibn Battuta Street at Discovery Gardens in Dubai. The diversion is dictated to works related to Route 2020 for extending Dubai Metro line to Expo site”, said RTA in Twitter.

The RTA will close the Discovery Gardens junction and transform it into an entry and exit point form the side road.

