Minissha Lamba’s these bikini photos will spice up your mood : See pics

Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba has turned 36 on january 18. The actress is not seen in films now a days and it is rumoured that Minissha has said goodbye to film industry.

But the actress is very much active in social media. And the pretty actress always share her hot pictures in order to keep her fans and followers busy.

Minissha debuted to the Bollywood film industry through ‘Yahaan’. Her performance in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Kidnap were praised.

She has also appeared in a music video for Himesh Reshammiya’s song ‘Tera Surroor’ from the album ‘Aap Ka Suroor’ which was a huge commercial hit. She had also appeared in Bigg Boss 8.

She had married her boyfriend Ryan Tham in the year 2015.