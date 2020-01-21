‘Modi should conduct ‘Naukri Par Charcha’ and listen to ‘Mann ki baat’ of jobless people: CPM leader Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the economic slowdown. The CPM leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should conduct ‘ Naukri Par Charcha’.

” Modi should do a ‘Naukari Par Charcha’, and listen to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of jobless people that he has created with his policies like demonetisation and badly planned GST” tweeted Yechury.

” Unemployment rate is the worst ever in independent India. 45% for those between 15-19 years of age. It is 37% for those between 20-24 years. Urban unemployment is 44% in urban India”, the CPM leader said.

” This is not mere mismanagement of the economy. It is the destruction of lives and livelihoods of millions of Indians, while Modi’s rich cronies continue to benefit and fund the BJP. The people on the streets have taken note, accountability will be fixed”, Sitaram Yechury tweeted.