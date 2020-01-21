‘No information on nationality of 82 foreign students, admits JNU administration

A reply given by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as per Right To Information Act (RTI) revealed that the university administration did not have information about nationality of 82 foreign students studying in the university. Around 301 foreign students are studying in JNU now.

The RTI query was filed by Sujeet Swami, a social activist based in Kota, Rajasthan.

The university explained that these students were registered in various courses of the university. The remaining foreign students belong to various countries. This include 35 students from Korea, 25 from Nepal, 24 from China, 21 from Afghanistan, 16 from Japan,13 from Germany, 10 from US 7 from Bangladesh and 7 from Syria.