Not going back CAA, says Amit Shah in a rally in Lucknow

Even as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continue in various parts of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said the government won’t step back on the contentious legislation. Addressing a rally in Lucknow, Shah said, “I want to say it again that the government is not going back on the CAA. Those who want to protest may continue doing so.”

Asserting that the law has nothing against the citizens of the country, Shah hit out at the Opposition parties for spreading “lies” about the CAA. “There is no provision of taking anyone’s citizenship in CAA. Canards being spread against CAA by Congress, SP, BSP, TMC,” the Home Minister added.

Shah also said, “At the time of partition, Hindu, Sikh Buddhist and Jain constituted 30 per cent of population in Bangladesh and 23 per cent in Pakistan. But today, it’s just 7 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. Where have these people gone? Those who are protesting against CAA, I want to ask them this.”