“NPR exercise a dangerous game”,says CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to her counterparts in the northeast and non-BJP states to study carefully the NPR form, its questions and criteria, before taking a decision on updating it.

Dubbing the NPR exercise as “a dangerous game”, Banerjee said the form, which seeks birth details and residential proof of parents, was nothing but a precursor to NRC implementation.

“I will appeal to all chief ministers, governments including those in BJP-ruled northeast states – Tripura, Assam, Manipur and Arunachal – and the opposition party-ruled states to read the law properly and consider the clauses in the NPR form before arriving at a decision.

“I request them not to participate in this matter because the condition is very bad,” she said.

Banerjee also said that she came to know from news media that sections in the National Population Register (NPR) form which seek birth details of parents were not mandatory.

“If the fields are not mandatory, why are they a part of the form? Efforts should be made to remove those questions.

If they continue to exist on paper (form), those that do not enter birth details of parents might be automatically excluded. There is an apprehension.” she claimed.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also asserted that the West Bengal Assembly would soon pass a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“We have earlier passed a resolution against NPR. Next, the Assembly will take up a resolution against the citizenship law within three to four days,” she said.