Raid inside Central jail,19 cell phones and 6500 rupees seized

Continuing the raid on the second day, the jail authorities seized four more mobile phones and 6500 rupees in cash from within the Amritsar central jail premises. Yesterday 15 mobile phones were confiscated bring the total number of phones to 19 in two-day search operation.

Recently, the Amritsar (Rural) police had arrested three jail inmates — Balkar Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, and Sarwan Singh, for smuggling drugs across the International Border using social media platforms from the prison. Earlier, investigations had hinted that inmates, including gangsters and drug peddlers, were operating their network from the jail.

“We have launched a drive under which we carry out search operations on a daily basis. In the past two days, a total of 19 cell phones were recovered during the search operations,” said Jail SP. Arshdeep Singh Gill, adding that the operation will continue in the upcoming days.