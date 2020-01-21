Revised list of fishing, hunting, travel ban released by UAE: Details inside

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) issued the new revised list of ban on hunting and fishing for citizens wishing to travel abroad. The revised list is available on the website of the ministry and its smart application named ‘UAEMOFAIC’.

As per the list published in MoFAIC site UAE has banned hunting and fishing in the following countries.

Algeria -Due to security conditions

Brazil – Wild fishing prohibited

China – ban on carrying weapons for hunting

Bangladesh – No hunting grounds

Singapore

Vietnam – Illegal

Sri Lanka – Flora and fauna protection act

Hong Kong – Wild fishing ban

Oman – Wild fishing ban

Guinea