Revised list of fishing, hunting, travel ban released by UAE: Details inside

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) issued the new revised list of ban on hunting and fishing for citizens wishing to travel abroad. The revised list is available on the website of the ministry and its smart application named ‘UAEMOFAIC’.
As per the list published in MoFAIC site UAE has banned hunting and fishing in the following countries.
Algeria -Due to security conditions
Brazil – Wild fishing prohibited
China – ban on carrying weapons for hunting
Bangladesh – No hunting grounds
Singapore
Vietnam – Illegal
Sri Lanka – Flora and fauna protection act
Hong Kong – Wild fishing ban
Oman – Wild fishing ban
Guinea
