Prince Bandr bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Saud passed away. The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia announced this on Tuesday.

Prince Bandar bin Mohammed, the cousin of Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz is prominent Saudi businessman and the chairman of Al Watan group. He was aged 95.

The funeral prayers of the prince will be performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh following the Asr prayer on Tuesday.